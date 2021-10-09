Arizona falls to UCLA, extending losing skid to 17 straight; QB Jordan McCloud injured

The Wildcats had the Bruins right where they wanted them.

Arizona trailed UCLA by one score early in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats had the ball — having taken it away on the final play of the third period — and the momentum.

The offense, led by Jordan McCloud, was on the move.

Then disaster struck for a program that just can’t catch a break.

McCloud got sacked. His right leg got twisted. He lost the ball. With tears streaming down his face, McCloud had to be helped off the field. He would not return.

Arizona never seriously threatened again, losing 34-16 in front of an announced crowd of 43,258 at Arizona Stadium. It was the Wildcats 17th consecutive defeat. By virtue of UMass’ victory over UConn earlier in the day, Arizona (0-5, 0-2 Pac-12) is the sole owner of the longest losing streak in the nation.

The next opportunity to end it comes next Saturday at Colorado. The Wildcats’ last victory came in Boulder on Oct. 5, 2019.

UCLA improved to 4-2, 2-1. The Bruins visit Washington next week.