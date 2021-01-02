Arizona fans’ vitriol over hiring of Jedd Fisch stems from process, perception, expectations

“I think it’s critical that a person understand our values, that they understand our history, they understand our tradition,” he said. “There needs to be some recognition of the power that exists here.”

UA fans interpreted those comments differently than the way Heeke might have intended them. His references to the “Bear Down spirit” and Arizona football’s “history” and “tradition” led many to believe the UA would hire a former Wildcat or Tomey disciple.

“I couldn’t figure out why this guy (Fisch) would even be a finalist or even be considered based on what Mr. Heeke said,” said Dean Goodman, 61, a 1983 grad who grew up in Tucson and works as an insurance agent in Scottsdale.

“I looked into it a little bit and found out there was some kind of connection between him and the president. Nothing against him personally. He seems like a nice guy. But I really thought the process of finding a new coach missed the mark entirely.”