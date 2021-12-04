Arizona fifth-year cornerback Malik Hausman enters transfer portal

Redshirt junior cornerback Malik Hausman announced Saturday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal, becoming the fourth Arizona Wildcat to transfer since the season ended.

"The relationships I have formed while my time here at UofA have become a part of me and I will never forget the moments and memories at the UofA. With that being said, I feel as if my time here at UofA has come to an end and I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining," Hausman wrote on Twitter.

Hausman also thanked Arizona coach Jedd Fisch and the current coaching staff for their support, along with former UA head coach Rich Rodriguez and former DBs coach Jahmile Addae.

The fifth-year corner appeared in nine games for the Wildcats this season, though he did not record a start in any of those games. Hausman was originally a three-star recruit out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas in the 2017 class.

He redshirted his freshman year at Arizona, then played in a total of 19 games from 2018-2021. Hausman finishes his UA career with five tackles, zero interceptions and zero passes defended.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

