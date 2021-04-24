Arizona finishes spring ball with ‘incredibly fun’ scrimmage; now the real work begins

“That’s one of Jedd’s greatest qualities. He’s able to see things and see forward and how it’s going to (influence) kids looking at a being a potential future Arizona Wildcat.”

The idea is simple: Create a buzz to attract high-caliber recruits. Once you start getting better players, wins should follow. Fisch inherited a team that has a lost a school-record 12 consecutive games, including a 70-7 shellacking by rival ASU on Dec. 11.

“I’m hopeful that every high school player in America wants to come here,” Fisch said. “And if we get every good high school football player in America (wanting) to be an Arizona Wildcat, it’ll benefit our program, and we’ll start winning a lot of games.

“We have everything here. I’ve said it numerous times. Great athletics, great fan support, stadium right in the heart of the campus and great academics. Why wouldn’t they come to Arizona? We felt it was a great opportunity to showcase that.”

Saturday’s scrimmage, the culmination of spring practice, represented a first step. As Fisch noted in his opening remarks afterward, “Now it’s time to get to work.”

It won’t be easy to turn the program around, and Fisch ultimately will be judged by the results on the field.