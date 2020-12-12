Arizona fires football coach Kevin Sumlin after 70-7 loss in Territorial Cup

The University of Arizona has fired football coach Kevin Sumlin after two-plus seasons, the school announced Saturday.

Sumlin, 56, posted a 9-20 record as Wildcats coach after arriving in January 2018. His winning percentage of .310 is the second worst for any UA coach who has presided over at least 20 games.

Sumlin inherited a team that went 7-6 in 2017 under Rich Rodriguez. Since then, Arizona has gone 5-7, 4-8 and 0-5 – with the latest loss the worst of all: a 70-7 defeat against rival Arizona State on Friday night. It was the most lopsided setback by the Wildcats in the 94-year history of the Territorial Cup game.

Arizona has lost 12 consecutive games overall, a school record. The Wildcats' last victory came on Oct. 5, 2019, at Colorado. They were 4-1 at that time.

“When we hired Kevin three years ago, we had very high hopes for our football program," UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we simply have not seen the results and upward trajectory in our program that we needed to, and I believe now is the time for a change in leadership. I thank Kevin for his service to the University of Arizona and wish him the very best in the future.