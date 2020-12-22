Arizona football coaching search continues, with a new name joining the mix — ex-Cat Antonio Pierce

The Arizona football coach search lurched through a 10th day Tuesday, with new contenders emerging and rumored candidates dropping out.
Two men appear to be leading the pack: San Jose State coach Brent Brennan and New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch.
Fisch’s candidacy has gained steam in the past few days. But he isn’t the only newcomer believed to be in the mix.
SunDevilSource.com reported Tuesday that Arizona State co-defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce has had “serious conversations” with UA officials about the opening.
Pierce played at Arizona in 1999 and 2000 before spending eight years in the NFL with Washington and the New York Giants. He then became an NFL analyst for ESPN and the head coach at Long Beach Polytechnic High School, one of the top programs in Southern California.
Pierce joined Herm Edwards’ staff at ASU in December 2017 and is considered a possible successor to Edwards when he retires. Pierce is sharing the defensive coordinator duties with Marvin Lewis, a former NFL head coach. In just a few years, Pierce has established himself as one of the top recruiters on the West Coast.
Pierce hasn’t had much contact with Arizona since he departed 20 years ago. The rift stems from Pierce and other NFL draft hopefuls being booted off the UA practice field by then-coach John Mackovic and his staff, who wouldn’t allow them access to train for the school’s pro day.
Pierce wasn’t drafted in 2001 but went on to earn a Pro Bowl selection in 2006 and win a Super Bowl with the Giants two seasons later.
Others who have spoken with UA officials include Brennan, Fisch, Nevada coach Jay Norvell, Oregon co-defensive coordinator Joe Salave’a and Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.
It’s possible a final decision could be made by Wednesday, as the UA does not want the process to drag through Christmas. But Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke also said he didn’t want to rush the decision, knowing how critical it is after the failed Kevin Sumlin regime.
Brennan fits the description Heeke delivered to UA football alumni and the media last week. Brennan, who coached under Dick Tomey at Arizona and San Jose State, has guided the Spartans to a 7-0 record and a berth in the Dec. 31 Arizona Bowl.
Brennan has a strong connection to SJSU, where his father played football. Brennan also grew up in the area. But it would be difficult for him to turn down the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Tomey, his mentor, and increase his salary two- or threefold.
Timing could be a factor for Brennan as well. He wants to coach SJSU in the Arizona Bowl; a victory would give the 22nd-ranked Spartans their first undefeated season since 1939.
Although he lacks the direct connection to Arizona that Brennan has, Fisch has worked under several of football’s sharpest minds. Before working for Bill Belichick in New England, Fisch spent two seasons as an offensive assistant under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams. Fisch also has worked under Brian Billick (Baltimore Ravens) and Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), among others.
Fisch, 44, last coached in college in 2017. He left Michigan after two seasons to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UCLA.
Jim Mora was fired late in the ’17 season. Fisch served as interim head coach, posting a 1-1 record.
Fisch is a New Jersey native who didn’t play high school or college football. He got his first big break when he worked as a graduate assistant from 1999-2000 at Florida, his alma mater.
Fisch and UA president Robert C. Robbins are believed to be friends.
Norvell is the other head coach who remained in the running as of Tuesday. Nevada defeated Tulane 38-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday afternoon to finish off a 7-2 season, the Wolf Pack’s best mark since 2010.
Boise State’s Bryan Harsin had been linked to the UA job, but he was hired by Auburn on Tuesday. It’s not clear whether Harsin ever would have seriously considered the UA opening.
Another WR in portal
Freshman receiver Ma’jon Wright became the latest Wildcat to put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
Wright, who’s from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had a promising 2020 campaign, catching 15 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown. The catches and yards ranked second on the team.
Arizona’s receiving corps has been ravaged by potential transfers. Stanley Berryhill III and Jamarye Joiner also are in the portal. Additionally, Boobie Curry has indicated he will transfer.
By entering the portal, players can be contacted — re-recruited, essentially — by other schools. It doesn’t necessarily mean they will leave. But more often than not, players who put their names in the transfer portal end up switching schools.
Arizona’s new coach will need to prioritize the players who are in the portal but conceivably could return. Quarterback Grant Gunnell also is among the possible transfers.
Wildcats shut out
Arizona, which went 0-5 in the COVID-shortened ’20 season, did not place any players on the All-Pac-12 first or second teams.
But five Wildcats earned honorable mentions from the league: running back Gary Brightwell, cornerback Lorenzo Burns, kicker Lucas Havrisik, defensive tackle Roy Lopez and linebacker Anthony Pandy.
All five were seniors this past season but could return thanks to the NCAA’s blanket eligibility waiver granting every player an extra year. Burns is expected to enter the NFL draft. Brightwell, Havrisik and Lopez participated in the UA’s senior ceremony on Dec. 11, but that doesn’t preclude them from returning. Pandy did not walk in the ceremony.
Colorado running back Jarek Broussard was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, while first-year Buffaloes coach Karl Dorrell won Coach of the Year.
USC star safety Talanoa Hufanga was named the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year. The top freshmen were Utah tailback Ty Jordan and Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell.
Former Arizona center Nathan Eldridge, who left Tucson for Oregon State as a graduate transfer in December 2018, was one of six offensive linemen named first-Team All-Pac-12.