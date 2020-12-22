Arizona football coaching search continues, with a new name joining the mix — ex-Cat Antonio Pierce

Pierce wasn’t drafted in 2001 but went on to earn a Pro Bowl selection in 2006 and win a Super Bowl with the Giants two seasons later.

Others who have spoken with UA officials include Brennan, Fisch, Nevada coach Jay Norvell, Oregon co-defensive coordinator Joe Salave’a and Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

It’s possible a final decision could be made by Wednesday, as the UA does not want the process to drag through Christmas. But Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke also said he didn’t want to rush the decision, knowing how critical it is after the failed Kevin Sumlin regime.

Brennan fits the description Heeke delivered to UA football alumni and the media last week. Brennan, who coached under Dick Tomey at Arizona and San Jose State, has guided the Spartans to a 7-0 record and a berth in the Dec. 31 Arizona Bowl.

Brennan has a strong connection to SJSU, where his father played football. Brennan also grew up in the area. But it would be difficult for him to turn down the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Tomey, his mentor, and increase his salary two- or threefold.

Timing could be a factor for Brennan as well. He wants to coach SJSU in the Arizona Bowl; a victory would give the 22nd-ranked Spartans their first undefeated season since 1939.