Arizona football figures: Brooks Reed on sacking Stanzi, switching sides, stomaching Super Bowl sorrow

A: “Part of it was just the energy we felt. The other half was the game plan that Mike Stoops … put together, Tim Kish, Jeff Hammerschmidt. They used this ‘bear’ front at the end of the game … two 3-techniques and two edge guys. They didn't know who was coming and who wasn't.

“They couldn't adjust; they didn't see it until the end of the game. We kept just running it.”

You guys fell off late that season, but your time there was pretty prosperous. What enabled the program to have success under Stoops?

A: “At that point he was with the program for a number of years. His recruits were finally getting to the top, being juniors and seniors. We can never get the five-star guys or four-star guys that Texas or the California teams would get. Arizona has to get tricky with recruiting and develop their guys.

“We had a great strength coach at the time. His name was Corey Edmond. He was super tough on us, probably the hardest training I’ve ever had; I probably couldn't do that now. But he really strengthened us mentally and really drew us closer.”

There were a lot of future pros on those defenses – you, Trevin Wade, Rob Golden, Earl Mitchell …