Arizona football figures: Ex-Wildcat OL Jacob Alsadek on upsetting Oregon, playing for RichRod, becoming a coach

A: “Not to take anything for granted. Those experiences are so short. To be able say to say you’ve done something like that will be with you for the rest of your life. I didn’t really enjoy it … because I was so focused. Which is fine. Sometimes you gotta do that.

“I was so focused on making the team, doing this, doing that, and then when I got released, I was so mad at myself. ‘What could I have done? What did I need to do? How could I have done better?’ Instead of being like, ‘You know what, Jacob? You did an amazing thing, you should be proud of it.’ I wasn’t proud of it.

“It’s hard. That’s like your one chance. If you don’t make it through the preseason then all right, well, let’s wait till next year. That’s six months. Then the AAF starts up, and the whole AAF thing goes down. (Alsadek was a member of the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football. The league folded after eight weeks in the spring of 2019.)

“It’s like, well now where am I going? It’s a roller coaster of emotions, and I don’t think I took advantage of where I was. And I kind of wish I did. I wish I was a little bit more appreciative.”

When did you know it was over?