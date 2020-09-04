Arizona football figures: Former Wildcats CB Trevin Wade on his secret job and new career

What about Mike?

A: “I loved playing for him because it was just strictly business. He would tell you things that you would think (were) crazy. For instance, if we were in an all-out pressure, and there’s no safety help over the top, he would tell you to blitz — as a corner. You’re just thinking in your head like, ‘No way, I’m not doing that.’ And the play that he called out happens. He’s just so smart.

“He tells you to do something, you don’t do it and then he blows a gasket. I think that was the misconception with him for the fans. You’d always see Mike jumping and yelling and hollering. People are just like, ‘Oh man, he’s just all into his players, he’s always yelling at them.’ From his point of view, he’s telling you exactly what to do to put you in the best position. And when you don’t do it, he gets frustrated.

“I definitely understood how he felt. He was super competitive. He was never just like, ‘Oh, it’s OK.’ He was always trying to get the best out of you. I really appreciated that.”

You played for four-plus seasons in the NFL, including the 16 games with the Giants in 2015 and ’16. Then you got cut by the Ravens before the ’17 season. Did you realize your playing career was over at that point?