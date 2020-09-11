Arizona football figures: Former Wildcats QB coach Rod Smith on tutoring Matt Scott, Khalil Tate

How did winning right away alter the timeline for Coach Rodriguez’s regime?

A: “It just kind of raised the expectations of everyone around the program for the future. We won just enough to say, ‘OK, you’re back to being relevant. You’re back to being respectable.’

“But there’s still another level to get to, and that’s what you strive for. Luckily enough we were able to, as the years went on, get ourselves in the Pac-12 Championship Game. We didn’t finish it like we wanted to, but we were able to go to the Fiesta Bowl. So we did kind of climb that mountain. And I think it was all based upon that first year of setting the standard.

“Overall, I would tell you it was a very fun ride. The kids were awesome. We enjoyed our time. You always wish you could stay longer in certain places, but there’s a reason for everything.”

You recruited Khalil Tate and were there for his meteoric rise in 2017. Do you wish you could have had more time to work with him to see where things could have gone?

A: “I wish I could have. Khalil’s a special young man. He’s a special talent. You have to understand Khalil. You have to have a relationship with him in order to fully reach him.