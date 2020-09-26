Arizona football figures: How former Wildcats RB Ontiwaun Carter went from playmaker to pastor

“It was very rare that I was able to play against that defense, except when we were in training camp, in scrimmages. You have to understand the intensity in that. The defense is trying to prove a point; the offense is trying to prove a point, especially going into my junior year. Every yard that I gained, I had to earn it. And every tackle that they (made), they had to earn it.”

What was the factor that made the 1993 team so special?

A: “I think it was because we were underdogs. My freshman year, the whole team consisted of freshmen and sophomores. We were getting blown out. We had some good games, but we were losing a lot. We were all young. (The 1991 Wildcats finished 4-7.)

“When they put Miami on our schedule, we were able to really test and see how (good) we were. Miami blew us out my freshman year. My sophomore year, it was different (an 8-7 loss on the road to the Hurricanes, who were ranked No. 1 in the nation).

“So we knew going into that junior year it was gonna be special. It was like, ‘This year we gotta break out.’ And we did.”

What was it like to play for Coach Tomey?