Arizona football hires Josh Omura as coordinator of high school recruiting

Arizona has hired a new coordinator of high school recruiting.

Josh Omura, who served in similar capacities at Washington State and Hawaii, is now a member of the UA staff.

Omura replaces Ryan Partridge, who left Arizona to become the wide receivers coach at UMass.

Omura spent about a year at WSU, serving first as director of transfer recruiting and then director of recruiting. Before that, he spent four seasons as director of recruiting and operations at Hawaii, his home state.

Arizona is expected to make another hire soon to further build a personnel department that has grown considerably under first-year coach Jedd Fisch.

