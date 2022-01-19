Arizona football insider: 15 insights and tidbits about the new-look Wildcats

* Regarding Fears, he showed significant improvement last season, raising his overall PFF grade by nine points. He also played almost every offensive snap. He provides a veteran presence while Borjon develops and another newcomer, Jack Buford, gets acclimated to the program. Buford, a former four-star recruit, came to Arizona as a walk-on after starting his career at Missouri and transferring to New Mexico. As a double transfer, Buford must sit out the 2022 season.

* The staff is bullish on young linemen Davis DiVall and Jonah Savaiinaea. Both initially will start out at guard but also could get looks at tackle at some point. DiVall likely would have played last season had he been eligible after transferring from Baylor and encountering some academic red tape. Savaiinaea was able to fly under the recruiting radar to a degree because the pandemic made it challenging for coaches to see prospects in Hawaii. He already has displayed some freakish athletic skills at around 340 pounds, and there’s a real belief that he has the potential to be the best player in the 2022 recruiting class – even including top-rated prospect Tetairoa McMillan.