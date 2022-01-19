Arizona football insider: 15 insights and tidbits about the new-look Wildcats

The past month has been an extremely productive one for Arizona football. Jedd Fisch and his staff have reshaped the roster and raised the bar for what the Wildcats can become in the not-too-distant future.
How do the coaching staff and personnel department view some of the recent moves the program has made? Below are some insights from inside the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility, plus some key personnel updates.
* The UA shifted gears to a more developmental approach along the offensive line after reading the transfer market, which is insanely competitive for any veteran lineman with a pulse. Arizona had its eye on Joe Borjon of Mt. San Antonio College for a while. He has rare length at 6-foot-8. The staff feels good about its personnel at guard and center – including returnees Josh Donovan, Josh Baker and JT Hand – and was seeking a player with true tackle measurables and upside. If he develops quickly, Borjon could become the third tackle behind veterans Jordan Morgan and Paiton Fears as soon as this season. Borjon is immediately eligible and will have four years to play three.
* Arizona heads into spring ball with incumbents Morgan and Fears projected to start at the tackle spots. Morgan had a rough year in 2021, ranking 21st among qualifying tackles in the Pac-12 according to Pro Football Focus. But the UA staff remains hopeful that Morgan can fulfill the promise he showed at Marana High School. He suffered a high ankle sprain in training camp, one of the worst injuries for a lineman on either side of the ball to try to play through, and that undoubtedly affected his play. NFL scouts remain high on Morgan’s potential.
* Regarding Fears, he showed significant improvement last season, raising his overall PFF grade by nine points. He also played almost every offensive snap. He provides a veteran presence while Borjon develops and another newcomer, Jack Buford, gets acclimated to the program. Buford, a former four-star recruit, came to Arizona as a walk-on after starting his career at Missouri and transferring to New Mexico. As a double transfer, Buford must sit out the 2022 season.
* The staff is bullish on young linemen Davis DiVall and Jonah Savaiinaea. Both initially will start out at guard but also could get looks at tackle at some point. DiVall likely would have played last season had he been eligible after transferring from Baylor and encountering some academic red tape. Savaiinaea was able to fly under the recruiting radar to a degree because the pandemic made it challenging for coaches to see prospects in Hawaii. He already has displayed some freakish athletic skills at around 340 pounds, and there’s a real belief that he has the potential to be the best player in the 2022 recruiting class – even including top-rated prospect Tetairoa McMillan.
* Two more notes on the offensive line: (1) Donovan Laie, a starter throughout his UA career, is not expected to be back. The staff is under the impression that he is retiring from football after enduring multiple injuries this past season, including a concussion. Laie also lost his father during his time at Arizona. (2) Although the staff acknowledges that the line did not play well last season, there’s a belief that its performance will improve with improved play at quarterback. Subpar QB play – in particular holding onto the ball too long – at times made the line look worse than it was.
* The staff believes quarterback Jayden de Laura will markedly upgrade that position. His confidence and leadership skills are among the areas that stand out. The latter was evident immediately when de Laura began interacting with his new teammates. The Washington State transfer also has a twitchiness to his game that enables him to make plays even if they initially break down.
* The staff isn’t concerned about de Laura’s arrival disrupting the chemistry in the QB room. Although it’s more likely than not that someone will transfer with five scholarship QBs on the roster, nothing seemed imminent as of this writing. Among the veterans, Jordan McCloud is considered the least likely to transfer, in part because of his intensely competitive nature.
* The staff targeted wide receiver as a position it wanted to rework after being disappointed with the unit’s production last season aside from Stanley Berryhill III and the late-emerging Dorian Singer. The staff believes it has significantly upgraded the unit’s talent and toughness, in addition to enhancing its size.
* Berryhill is the most likely Wildcat to be drafted and, if he is, probably will be the only one. He is set to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3 in Las Vegas.
* While Rayshon Luke made a huge impression at the All-American Bowl, don’t discount the other running back in the ’22 class, Jonah Coleman. They’re about the same height, but Coleman has a different body type. He’s also adept as a receiver and might be too good to keep out of the rotation as a freshman, even at a loaded position.
* Although there was much consternation among fans over the loss of defensive coordinator Don Brown, the staff feels good about what Johnny Nansen can bring to the program – on the field as well as in recruiting. Schematically, look for more of a mix of coverages and more of a concerted effort to put players in the best positions to succeed based on their skill sets.
* The staff is really excited about one of the players Nansen helped recruit, defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea. The transfer from UCLA is expected to slide into the 3-technique position alongside nose tackle Kyon Barrs. Third-year players Paris Shand and Dion Wilson Jr., among others, should give Arizona a stout rotation at the D-tackle spots.
* Defensive end JB Brown remains with the program. After opting out of the 2020 season, Brown returned, had a promising offseason and began ’21 as a starter. After playing in four games, Brown sat out the rest of the season, thus retaining another year of eligibility. His role with the team is TBD.
* The staff wanted to increase team speed across the board, and transfer Anthony Solomon will aid that cause. Although he never cracked the lineup at Michigan, Solomon is viewed as a run-and-hit athlete who likely will get a long look at weak-side linebacker.
* Arizona has an unusually high number of midyear enrollees this cycle – at least 19, including transfers. The following players are known to have enrolled: Borjon, Buford, TE Keyan Burnett, DB Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine, Coleman, WR Jacob Cowing, de Laura, LB Hunter Echols, QB Noah Fifita, WR Kevin Green Jr., WR AJ Jones, McMillan, CB Ephesians Prysock, Savaiinaea, Savea, Solomon, OL Grayson Stovall, DB DJ Warnell and DE Jermaine Wiggins Jr.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev