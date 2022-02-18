 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona football names former UGA assistant as recruiting strategy coordinator
Arizona Football

Arizona football names former UGA assistant as recruiting strategy coordinator

New UA football recruiting strategy coordinator Cameron Lemons

 Graphic via Arizona Athletics

The Arizona Wildcats have hired former University of Georgia assistant Cameron Lemons to be their coordinator of recruiting strategy, the team announced Friday.

Lemons spent the last six seasons in various roles on the Bulldogs' staff, most recently the program's assistant recruiting coordinator from 2019-21. 

"Big time get for the Wildcats! Fired Up!," Arizona coach Jedd Fisch tweeted with the announcement of Lemons' hiring.

The arrival of Lemons adds to the program's continued investment in recruiting. He joins Matt Doherty (Director of Player Personnel), Jeremy Gray (Coordinator of College Scouting), and Josh Omura (Coordinator of High School Recruiting) among others in UA's recruiting department. 

This offseason, Arizona brought in the Pac-12's second-highest rated recruiting class — ranked No. 22 nationally — headlined by five four-star recruits. 

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

