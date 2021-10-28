Arizona football notebook: On Plummer's 'best practice', a healthy backfield and the Halloween spirit

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch believes there’s a four-step process for a quarterback’s mental maturity at the college level.

There’s the "Can I do this?" stage. That’s followed by an "I can do this" belief.

The next step: "I’m excited about doing this." And ultimately, the final building block of "Let it rip."

“We’re not at the ‘Let it rip’ part yet,” Fisch said Thursday.

As Will Plummer prepares to make his fourth career collegiate start on Saturday at USC, the sophomore has hovered around the second stage.

There’s been glimpses of Plummer’s maturation process trending in the right direction, most recently going three full quarters without a turnover against Washington and building a 16-7 lead.

There have also been head-scratching plays, like his fourth-quarter turnover against the Huskies. Fisch described that as a "Here we go again" moment — not just for Plummer, but the entire team.

“That first half of football (vs. Washington), I think Will really felt a great amount of confidence from his guys,” Fisch said. “I think he would tell you that it diminished a little bit in his own mind when we made a mistake. And you can’t do that.”