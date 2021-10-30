Arizona football notes: Arizona WR slings TD; future Cats struggle; Khalil Tate returns

One of the featured high school football games of the year Friday night featured three future Wildcats. Their Anaheim Servite team fell to St. John Bosco 24-10 in the regular season finale.

Servite, ranked fifth nationally, was held scoreless in the second half by the fourth-ranked Braves.

Servite quarterback and UA 2022 commit Noah Fifita completed 10 of 24 passes for for 88 yards and one touchdown; he was intercepted once. Fifita’s 88 yards was the lowest he’s had since his freshman debut in 2018. Tight end Keyan Burnett and linebacker Jacob Manu, both UA commits, also played Friday night for the Friars.

Servite finished the regular season 8-2. The team could face Bosco in the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

“The only good thing about tonight is that we’re going to see them again in a couple of weeks,” Fifita told the Star after the game. “Our season doesn’t end here. It’s going to be rough watching the film, but we just gotta watch it and get better. I made a lot of mistakes today, and I think that’s why the offense struggled so much.”