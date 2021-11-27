Arizona football notes: ASU will keep Territorial Cup for fifth straight year, Cats wear 'dress whites'

It wasn’t a 70-7 drubbing, but the Arizona Wildcats were once again on the wrong side of history Saturday afternoon during their 38-15 loss to in-state foe Arizona State in Tempe.

For the fifth year in a row, the Territorial Cup will remain with the Sun Devils. The last time Arizona beat ASU was in 2016, when the Wildcats won 56-35 without attempting a pass in the second half.

‘We’re going to combat’

When UA head coach Jedd Fisch stepped into the media room at the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility on Monday afternoon for his pre-Territorial Cup press conference, he donned an Army green long-sleeved camouflage T-shirt and said, “I decided to wear camo for you guys. We’re going to combat.”

The camo look carried over to Saturday’s game, with the Wildcats wearing the military-inspired “dress whites” they wore against Utah earlier this month. The all-white uniforms featured navy blue shoulder pads, red digital camo numbers and a “355th Fighter Wing” patch on the pants, while ASU wore mustard-colored helmets with the vintage Sparky logo.

It was the first time since 2017 that Arizona wore white uniforms against the Sun Devils. During the Kevin Sumlin era, both schools mutually agreed to wear home uniforms for the rivalry game.