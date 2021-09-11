Arizona football notes: On stadium changes, honoring first responders and Arizona's all-white look

“My brother lives in New York City and works in New York City,” he said. “My mom lives in New Jersey, my dad lived in New York and New Jersey, so it was a very concerning time.”

Fisch called everyone he could to ensure they were safe.

“It was scary, because you wanted to make sure you could get a hold of everybody,” he said. “It was hard to get a hold of my college roommate, he was in the towers and got out. But that was a scary deal.”

Leading up to Saturday’s game, Fisch showed his players a video about the Sept. 11 attacks and why it’s a day of remembrance for the U.S.

“A lot of them weren’t even alive or were familiar with what actually happened on 9/11,” Fisch said. “I think it’s important that they recognize what 9/11 is, and how important and impactful it is to our country.”

Over 100 first responders were honored on the field before Saturday’s game.

Joiner on track

UA receiver Jamarye Joiner suited up for pregame warmups and was expected to make his 2021 debut.