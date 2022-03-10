 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona football players receive laptops as part of 'Friends of Wilbur and Wilma' NIL program
Arizona football players celebrate after receiving laptops as part of the 'Friends of Wilbur and Wilma' NIL program.

 Courtesy of Blueprint Sports

Arizona football players are starting to reap the benefits from the new “Friends of Wilbur and Wilma” NIL program.

Players received more than 100 new laptops at their team meeting last Friday, according to a news release.

Friends of Wilbur and Wilma is a new program enabling supporters of UA athletics to engage and work with student-athletes on NIL (name, image and likeness) initiatives.

Per the release, the laptops were procured through the Arizona Football Touchdown Club Collective, which connected the players with Athlete Assets, a business that creates and distributes digital collectibles, or NFTs.

The laptops were part of the players’ compensation for the NFTs, which Athlete Assets CEO Adam Small described as “a one-of-a-kind digital collectible featuring the NIL of every player on the football team.”

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

