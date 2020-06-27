Arizona football recruiting revisited: Grading the Wildcats’ class of 2013

BEST PLAYER

A case could be made for several players, but the only correct answer here is Scooby Wright. A two-star recruit with no other FBS offers, Wright developed into the top defensive player in the country as a sophomore in 2014, when he won multiple national awards and helped lead the Wildcats to their first and only Pac-12 South title. He missed most of his third and final season because of injuries, but the peaks were extraordinary. In his final game, the 2015 New Mexico Bowl, Wright recorded 15 tackles and two sacks. He declared for the NFL draft shortly after.

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER

247Sports ranked Derek Babiash as the 27th-best cornerback and the 360th-best player in the class of 2013. He held offers from 10 schools, including Arizona State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Washington. The product of Poway, California, appeared in nine games as a freshman, recording two tackles. He then transferred to San Diego State. Babiash was emerging as a contributor there in 2016, recording three interceptions in five games, before being suspended for violating team rules and being dismissed from the program. He is now a fitness coach and personal trainer, according to his social-media accounts.

UNDERDOG SUCCESS STORY