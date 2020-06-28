Arizona football recruiting revisited: Grading the Wildcats’ class of 2014

Salpointe Catholic High School receiver and return specialist Cam Denson was a consensus four-star prospect who held offers from 10 Power Five schools, including Notre Dame and Oklahoma. He began his UA career as a cornerback and recorded five interceptions over two seasons. He switched to receiver in the spring of 2016 and caught 15 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns that season. Denson suffered a foot injury the following spring, and Rodriguez announced in October 2017 that Denson likely would medically retire from football. He resurfaced at NAU in 2018, where he caught one pass and returned seven kickoffs for an average of 27.0 yards.

EXPERT SAYS

Adam Gorney, national recruiting analyst for Rivals and Yahoo! Sports: “We bought into a lot of the hype on Jamardre Cobb and Marquis Ware in high school. We thought they had a lot of potential. We thought they could be physically dominant. That didn’t happen. They were busts. … I thought Nick Wilson in high school was a surefire special running back. But there were definitely some big misses along the way. There were some (other) guys who didn’t really prove they deserved a four-star ranking, which is an elite ranking.”

OVERALL GRADE: D

Aside from a handful of standouts — including Wilson and Layth Friekh, a multiyear starter at offensive tackle — this class was a huge bust. That’s especially true when you consider the timing. As mentioned, the Wildcats went 8-5 in each of Rodriguez’s first two seasons. They were trending in the right direction. Rodriguez and his staff failed to capitalize on that momentum. In their defense, most of the touted players who didn’t pan out were viewed favorably by the recruiting industry. They were all wrong. Even players who contributed at Arizona — such as quarterback Brandon Dawkins, tight end Trevor Wood and kicker Josh Pollack — had uneven careers. Denson and Salpointe teammate Kaelin Deboskie flaming out also might have inflicted long-term damage on the program.

