Arizona football recruiting revisited: Grading the Wildcats’ class of 2015

BEST PLAYER

It’s either Shun Brown or Dane Cruikshank, and it depends on how you parse it. Brown had the better overall career. He played four seasons for the Wildcats, accumulating 140 receptions for 1,773 yards and 15 touchdowns while also averaging 9.4 yards on punt returns with two scores. His reception and yardage totals increased each year at Arizona. As a junior-college transfer, Cruikshank played only two seasons at the UA. (He redshirted in 2015.) After playing cornerback in 2016, he moved to safety in ’17 and blossomed there, recording 74 tackles and three interceptions. (The QBs he picked off: future first-round picks Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold and Justin Herbert.) The Tennessee Titans selected Cruikshank in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, and he remains a contributor for the NFL club – a rarity among recent UA players.