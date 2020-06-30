Arizona football recruiting revisited: Grading the Wildcats’ class of 2016

IF IT WEREN’T FOR BAD LUCK …

Offensive lineman Bryson Cain just couldn’t stay healthy. He missed the 2017 season because of a broken ankle. He missed the end of the ’18 season because of a torn ACL. Another ankle injury hobbled Cain late last season. Finally, this past offseason, he decided to walk away from the game. He made 13 career starts and would have been a valuable rotation player this season. Also worth mentioning: Defensive tackle Justin Holt took a medical retirement early in 2017 because of concussion issues after redshirting his freshman year. He resumed his playing career at Pima Community College and was supposed to play for Western New Mexico but doesn’t appear on the Mustangs’ online roster.

EXPERT SAYS

Adam Gorney, national recruiting analyst for Rivals and Yahoo! Sports: “When we saw Keenan Walker at the Under Armour (All-America) Game, we felt he was overmatched. We thought it was going to be a concern, and it turned out to be a concern. … Tate was a kid who in high school was so athletic and dynamic with the ball but was such a bad passer, at least through his junior year, that you were like, ‘I’m not sure he can play QB in the Pac-12.’ When the reins were put on him, I thought it was such a mistake. It was like putting the reins on Secretariat. … J.J. Taylor was a kid who was so fun to watch. In high school, he made everyone look like they were running in tar. … (Safety) Chacho Ulloa (who started one game at the UA and transferred this offseason) was a kid who made a lot of plays in high school. But looking back, his high three (rating) probably should have been dropped a bit.”