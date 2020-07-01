Arizona football recruiting revisited: Grading the Wildcats’ class of 2017

NATIONAL/PAC-12 RANKINGS

STAR RATINGS

THE NUMBERS

All the start stats here are subject to change. Entering the 2020 season — which is in and of itself subject to change — the class of ’17 had produced 225 total starts, ranking third among the five classes we examined. With a full ’20 season, the ’17 class likely would eclipse 300 starts, which would push it to second in our survey behind the ’13 class (359). The class average of eight starts per player (excluding specialists) also ranks third — but again would rise significantly with a 12-game campaign this year. Eight of 28 nonspecialists have started 12 or more games, a 28.6% mark that ranks third in the study. That figure easily could approach 40% by the end of the ’20 season, which would bump the ’17 class to second place in that category. Eleven nonspecialists never started a game, a rate of 39.3% that ranks fourth (i.e., second best). Three of those players are still with the program, so there’s a decent chance the ’17 class could claim top honors.