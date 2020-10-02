Arizona football rewind: ’14 Wildcats stunned No. 2 Ducks, silenced Autzen Stadium with huge upset

”We had some great practices before we came up here, and I just saw some focus and fire from our guys where I knew we had a good chance,” Rodriguez said.

In the end, the coach and his team had Oregon fans angrily walking out of Autzen Stadium yelling words not suitable for print. Meanwhile, the Wildcats belted out a version of “Bear Down, Arizona” that could be heard for hundreds of yards in the silence of Autzen Stadium.

For one night at least, Eugene was Wildcat Country.

He said it: Senior offensive tackle Mickey Baucus said beating the Ducks the previous season emboldened the Wildcats in the rematch, even in a hostile venue.

“When we smacked them last year, we all kinda realized Oregon isn’t invincible like everybody says,” Baucus said after the game. “We knew we could come out and compete, because we’ve done it before. Coming in here to Autzen, people don’t win here. We had that belief because we beat them before. It’s no different here or there.”

By the numbers: Arizona scored 28 points in the second half. For the season, Oregon allowed 23.6 points per game, which ranked second in the Pac-12 and 30th in the nation.