Arizona football rewind: ’93 Wildcats put it all together at OSU, foretelling magical season

Where the Wildcats will go will depend somewhat on this question: Were yesterday’s 477 yards real, or were they available only because it was Oregon State out there? I tend to believe they are genuine. Remember, the Wildcats couldn’t move productively against Pacific or UTEP, and the Beavers are better than both of those cream puffs.

He said it: UA quarterback Dan White didn’t have a great game by current standards: He completed 7 of 17 passes for 122 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. But he recognized the significance of the offense doing its part.

“It was nice to play a decent game for once,” White said. “We just knew it was do-or-die for us this week. We had to put some points on the board. The defense has proved itself, and people were down on us.”

By the numbers: The defenses of the “Desert Swarm” era were renowned for their ability to stop the run. The Wildcats were on point in that regard in Corvallis.

Oregon State rushed 47 times for 50 net yards. The Beavers’ J.J. Young gained 33 yards on one carry. So the other 46 rushes produced a mere 17 yards.

The aftermath: In typical Dick Tomey fashion, the wise, measured coach put the victory in the proper perspective.