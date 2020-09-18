Arizona football rewind: Cats’ win over No. 9 Iowa proved to be pinnacle of Mike Stoops era

Broderick Binns rumbled across the goal line to complete a startling pick-six, and the game was all but over.

This was the return of Iowa magic. And Arizona tragic.

The Hawkeyes, left for dead after 2½ quarters, had just scored 20 straight points in less than 15 minutes to tie the Wildcats at 27. Arizona's biggest victory in more than a decade was evaporating like dew in the desert. After watching a thrilling night unravel in a late spate of penalties and turnovers, a raucous sellout crowd was enveloped by a familiar feeling in these parts.

Dread.

The Wildcats have found many creative ways to lose games in the 12 years since the last meeting of ranked teams in Arizona Stadium. Just last year they let their first-ever Rose Bowl bid slip away on this same field against Oregon when they blew a double-digit fourth-quarter lead. Students ringed the field as the Ducks scored the tying touchdown with six seconds left, then won in double overtime.