Arizona football rewind: Were Wildcats ever the same after opening loss to Penn State in 1999?

“A lot of the guys will fall into the hype, but talk to some of the veterans. You know where you are and what your ranking should be. Reality is within yourself.”

The Nittany Lions forced it out, annihilating the UA from the beginning. The Wildcats came close to being shut out for the first time since 1991 — redshirt freshman running back Leo Mills scored on a 1-yard run with 47 seconds remaining.

This was not indicative of a team that entered the year a consensus Top 5 pick and had been mentioned in the same breath as a possible national champion.

He said it: Tomey always scheduled difficult out-of-conference opponents, and he insisted after the loss to Penn State that it was “still a good game for us.” He also acknowledged the reality of what had just transpired.

“We just got our butts kicked,” Tomey said. “They beat us as bad you can get beat. It was just one of those games where it was a nightmare.”

By the numbers: Penn State outrushed Arizona 262 yards to 124 and averaged 8.1 yards per offensive play (rushes and passes) to the Wildcats’ 5.0.