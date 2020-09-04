Arizona football rewind: Wildcats’ resurgence began with wipeout of Idaho in 2008

Until garbage time, it was the only thing Mike Stoops had to grouse about all night.

Typical of the night’s positive flow of events, the man who failed to show for kickoff, freshman cornerback Trevin Wade, intercepted a pass a few minutes later and returned it 62 yards.

Thus, it remains all-systems-go for the Wildcats, who won a momentum-gathering 70-0 rain game that reflected the club’s efficient and productive training camp.

True, Saturday’s game should be kept in proper context; Idaho is, shall we say, size- and skill-challenged and will be fortunate to improve its 1-11 record of 2007.

Who cares?

In Stoops’ first four seasons, the Wildcats endured ulcer-generating training camps and season openers that seemed to dog them through October. This is better.

He said it: Can a contest against lowly Idaho qualify as a “statement game”? When you’re Arizona and haven’t earned a bowl berth in a decade, it can.

“We wanted to come out and let everybody know that we’re for real,” Grigsby said. “We’re not going to back down.”