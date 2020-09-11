Arizona football rewind: Wildcats’ upset of OSU in 2012 jump-started RichRod era

Only 45,602 bothered to show up at Arizona Stadium, but this time, unlike the listless opener against Toledo, the chorus of voices from the Zona Zoo, and those all the way up in the thinly populated upper deck, echoed through the old stadium.

It’s unlikely Arizona could play any better. Not in 1994, in 1998, not ever. …

Arizona won going away 59-38, and who would’ve believed it? This type of return to relevance wasn’t expected until 2014, at the earliest.

He said it: The Cowboys had trimmed the Wildcats’ lead to 37-31 entering the fourth quarter, and they were approaching UA territory when McKnight picked off OSU quarterback Wes Lunt.

“I knew it,” McKnight, a redshirt-sophomore cornerback, said of the third-and-12 play. “I knew that either the quarterback was going to get sacked, or he was going to throw it to somebody. I guess I was the one he threw it to.”

By the numbers: The Cowboys committed 15 penalties for a school-record 167 yards.

The previous mark had been 152 yards against Houston in 1970

“We shortened the field for them so many times,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said after the game.