Arizona football roster reset: What might the Wildcats’ offense look like when games resume?

Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series examining what might have been – and would could still be – for Arizona Wildcats football after the Pac-12 postponed the fall season. Today: the offense.

The Arizona Wildcats had problems, but they had a plan. Kevin Sumlin and his staff spent the offseason, such as it was, trying to plug holes. They couldn’t fill them all. But there was cause for optimism.

We’ll never know how the 2020 Wildcats would have fared … in 2020. On Aug. 11, the Pac-12 announced it was postponing all sporting competitions through the end of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. There will be no college football in Tucson, Tempe or any league locale this fall.

A winter/spring alternative is being discussed, provided all the needed safety and testing measures can be implemented. The interim offers an opportunity to examine what might have been this fall — and what could still be in early 2021.

To that end, we’ll break down the UA roster, position by position, over the next three days. First up, the offense:

Quarterbacks

This fall was supposed to be the coming-out party for sophomore Grant Gunnell. The festivities are on hold for the time being.