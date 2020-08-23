Arizona football roster reset: Wildcats seek to improve middling special teams

Punters

Loop also punted in high school, so he should provide needed competition at this position as well. But if all goes according to plan, Kyle Ostendorp will be the Wildcats’ punter in 2021 and beyond.

Ostendorp, the No. 11 punter in the ’19 class, was erratic as a freshman. He averaged 39.7 yards on 21 punts, including five that traveled 50-plus yards. But his ratio of punts downed inside the 20-yard line to touchbacks was just 4-2, and he didn’t consistently flip the field.

Ostendorp has drawn praise for his work ethic, and people within the program are confident he’ll come around. The results haven’t been there yet, albeit in a relatively small sample size.

Arizona has one other punt on the roster: walk-on Jacob Meeker-Hackett, a transfer from Texas State who attended Cienega High School.

Return specialists

Arizona no longer has the services of primary kickoff returner J.J. Taylor, who averaged 23.6 yards last season. But the Wildcats have plenty of candidates to succeed him in that role.

The most logical one is speedy senior Tayvian Cunningham, who averaged 19.7 yards on seven returns in 2019. Cunningham returned six kickoffs for touchdowns in junior college.