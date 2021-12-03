Arizona football season review, Part 1: Should Wildcats stick with status quo at QB?

When you lead the country in interceptions and rank last in the Pac-12 in passing efficiency, it seems like an easy answer.

Of course the Wildcats need to add more talent to their QB room.

It’s not that simple.

First of all, the top quarterbacks available on the market would have to want to come here. If they aren’t guaranteed a starting spot — a promise that would be antithetical to Fisch’s belief that competition breeds success — it might not be appealing to them. The prospect of playing behind Arizona’s offensive line might not be either.

Fisch also might feel good enough about what he has.

Although he threw five interceptions at Oregon, McCloud moved the offense. Fisch was impressed enough to name him the starter for the rest of the season. McCloud was playing a clean game the following week against UCLA before suffering a season-ending injury.

After Cruz suffered a season-ending thumb injury, Fisch had to turn back to Plummer. Plummer began the season as the No. 2 quarterback behind Cruz, then started vs. NAU — a game Arizona lost, in part, because Plummer threw a pair of interceptions.