Arizona football season review, Part 2: Assessing the personnel Johnny Nansen inherits on defense

There’s a lot to like among the players who are projected to return. There are also areas in need of upgrades.

Let’s start with the former.

Although they stand to lose a ton of veteran production from their front, the Wildcats return a promising foundation. It starts with Barrs, who emerged as a playmaker in his third season. It includes Paris Shand, who played a bigger role than expected as a second-year freshman who was considered a project coming out of high school. Shand played 278 snaps and produced 16 tackles, including two TFLs. He can play defensive tackle or strong-side end.

Middle linebacker Jerry Roberts’ impact was felt when he suffered a season-ending leg injury on the first play from scrimmage in the next-to-last game at Washington State. He projects as the starter there assuming a smooth and timely recovery. He had 32 tackles in a four-game stretch before getting hurt.

Chandler product Malik Reed transferred to Arizona from Wisconsin knowing that Pandy was ensconced at weak-side linebacker — and that the position would come open in 2022. That succession plan was accelerated after Roberts got hurt and Pandy had to slide to that spot. Reed notched eight tackles, including five solos, in the season finale vs. Arizona State.