Arizona football season review, Part 3: Wildcats’ specialists have potential to be best pair in Pac-12

But it was Ostendorp — healthier, stronger and more confident — who took the job and ran with it. After a disappointing freshman season, Ostendorp showed why Arizona offered him a scholarship coming out of Phoenix Desert Vista High School.

The third-year sophomore regularly helped the Wildcats flip the field. Almost half of his punts (28) traveled 50-plus yards. One went for 71. He was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week after Arizona’s lone victory against Cal.

As good as he was — you could make the case that Ostendorp wasn’t just the MVP of the Wildcats’ special teams but of the entire team — he still has room for growth. He struggled at times to place the ball on punts from midfield. That was especially evident in the elevation of Colorado, where Ostendorp had four touchbacks.

It was hard to quibble with his overall performance, though. Ostendorp and Berryhill probably have the best chance to land spots on the All-Pac-12 Team. Arizona has been lucky to place anyone in recent seasons.

Ostendorp and Loop both have a shot in 2022. They appear to be the Wildcats’ best punter-kicker combo since Drew Riggleman and Casey Skowron in the mid-2010s.

When you’re in Arizona’s position as a program — rebuilding and looking for any possible edge — that’s a comforting thought.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.