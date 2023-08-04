Less than a month away from the season opener, the Arizona Wildcats returned to the Dick Tomey Practice Fields for preseason training camp on Friday.

Here are the most pertinent takeaways from the UA's practice:

* Colorado transfer wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig, who is among the favorites to replace transfer and current USC Trojan Dorian Singer at "Z" receiver, had an impressive turn-around catch over defensive backs Treydan Stukes and Genesis Smith in the end zone.

* Sophomore tight end Keyan Burnett high-pointed a touchdown pass over junior-college transfer Charles Yates Jr., who left practice with an undisclosed injury.

* Left tackle Jordan Morgan, who is probable to start Arizona’s season opener on Sept. 2, was held out of Friday’s practice to continue rehabbing the knee injury he suffered against UCLA in November. The UA’s starting offensive line on Friday included left tackle Joe Borjon, left guard Wendell Moe, center Josh Baker, right guard Leif Magnuson and right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea.

* Freshman offensive lineman and former Alabama commit Raymond Pulido's 6-6, 345-pound frame is among the most imposing newcomers for the Wildcats. Pulido played most of his snaps at right tackle.

* Sophomore Jacob Manu and Washington transfer Daniel Heimuli were the Wildcats’ starting two linebackers during team segments. Redshirt freshman defense end Isaiah Ward, transfer defensive tackles Bill Norton (Georgia) and Tyler Manoa (UCLA) and edge rusher Sterling Lane II made up the defensive line.

* Scouts from the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and New York Jets were in attendance for Friday’s practice.