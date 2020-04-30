Arizona freshman LB Jabar Triplett to miss 2020 season with Achilles injury

Incoming freshman Jabar Triplett won't see the field until the 2021 season after the linebacker from Louisiana injured his Achilles tendon during a private workout on Tuesday.

The Arizona Wildcats signee announced on Twitter that he will be sidelined this fall.

To my Wildcat family, this has been tough for me. I won’t be playing this season, due to a torn Achilles working out on Tues. My surgery is scheduled with one of the best in BR. I know that GOD is in control. I will come back, stronger, faster, & better!!🐻⬇️🙏🏾💪🏾❤️💙 — JabarTriplett. (@showtime9_) April 30, 2020

The 6-foot, 215-pound Triplett committed to the UA in October and signed his national letter of intent during the early signing period. Triplett is rated as a three-star prospect and the 109th-best outside linebacker in 2020, but will play inside linebacker at UA.