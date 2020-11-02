Arizona freshman RB Frank Brown the latest Wildcat to reveal leg injury leading up to Utah opener

Arizona hasn't officially released its weekly injury report, but leg injuries have affected two Wildcats as the UA prepares for its season opener against Utah on Saturday.

The latest one, Arizona freshman running back Frank Brown who posted a photo of himself on Instagram walking into Arizona Stadium on crutches with a cast on his left knee.

"It wasn't planned, but it's a part of the story now," Brown said on Instagram. "Boy I tell ya, this (gonna) be one heck of a story."

The 6-foot, 200-pound Houston native, who was the UA's highest-rated prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, impressed coaches and teammates during Arizona's preseason training camp over the last month, and emerged as a possible contributor to this season's running back group along with Gary Brightwell, Nathan Tilford, Michael Wiley and fellow freshman Jalen John.

While Brown posted back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard seasons as a sophomore and junior at Sterling High School, he showcased his pass-catching talents with 42 receptions for 1,104 yards and 15 touchdowns, while rushing for 848 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior.