Arizona freshman RB Frank Brown the latest Wildcat to reveal leg injury leading up to Utah opener

Running back Frank Brown Jr. eyes his path upfield while taking the hand-off from quarterback Cameron Fietz at the University of Arizona's practice session at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 21, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona hasn't officially released its weekly injury report, but leg injuries have affected two Wildcats as the UA prepares for its season opener against Utah on Saturday.

The latest one, Arizona freshman running back Frank Brown who posted a photo of himself on Instagram walking into Arizona Stadium on crutches with a cast on his left knee. 

"It wasn't planned, but it's a part of the story now," Brown said on Instagram. "Boy I tell ya, this (gonna) be one heck of a story." 

The 6-foot, 200-pound Houston native, who was the UA's highest-rated prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, impressed coaches and teammates during Arizona's preseason training camp over the last month, and emerged as a possible contributor to this season's running back group along with Gary Brightwell, Nathan Tilford, Michael Wiley and fellow freshman Jalen John. 

While Brown posted back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard seasons as a sophomore and junior at Sterling High School, he showcased his pass-catching talents with 42 receptions for 1,104 yards and 15 touchdowns, while rushing for 848 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior. 

Brown was the second Wildcat to reveal a leg injury. Arizona wide receiver Jaden Mitchell also posted of himself on Instagram wearing crutches and a leg brace on his right knee. Mitchell, who was initially a part of Arizona's 2017 recruiting class, delayed his first season in Tucson until the '18 season after suffering a left knee injury in high school. Mitchell also contracted COVID-19 during the summer and said he lost 14 pounds during his four-week quarantine. 

The statuses of Brown and Mitchell will be revealed during Kevin Sumlin's weekly press conference on Monday at 12 p.m. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

