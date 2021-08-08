Arizona freshman RB Stevie Rocker out to prove hot start wasn’t just spring fling

The Arizona Wildcats are just a few days into training camp. Much can change and undoubtedly will.
But if the early going is any indication, it appears that Jedd Fisch and his staff will lean on veterans and bring freshmen along slowly. Arizona invested heavily in the NCAA transfer portal, and Fisch understands the need for a quick turnaround with the Wildcats riding a program-record 12-game losing streak.
If anyone can buck that trend, it might be freshman tailback Stevie Rocker Jr. Rocker has the advantage of having participated in spring practice, where he made a favorable first impression. The Canyon del Oro High School product looked like a future star. When that future will arrive remains unclear.
Michael Wiley, who missed a chunk of spring because of injury, and Drake Anderson took most of the first-team reps at tailback during the first two practices of camp. The rotation might expand beyond two backs, especially if/when injuries hit. But Rocker will have to keep impressing and progressing to join that mix.
Heeding the advice of Wiley, Anderson and the other vets in a deep, talent running back room, Rocker tries not to think about it too much.
“Don't stress out about it too much is what I'm kind of seeing from them,” Rocker said. “Just play football. They're like, ‘You're obviously here for a reason.’ ”
Rocker was a three-star recruit out of CDO. But his high school career unfolded in an unconventional manner.
Rocker broke out as a sophomore in 2018, rushing for 1,163 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 8.9 yards per attempt. The following two seasons, he managed just 411 yards and one touchdown in eight games. His per-carry average fell to 3.9 yards.
The biggest culprit was a high ankle sprain. Rocker showed no signs of distress in spring, breaking several long runs while also rushing inside with authority.
Still 17 at the time, Rocker wasn’t sure how he’d fare in his first spring camp. He said he exceeded his own expectations. His coaches — none of whom recruited him — had to recalibrate theirs.
“Stevie’s an amazing talent,” running backs coach Scottie Graham said. “Big, strong, fast. He’s gonna keep growing. You won't be able to keep a guy like that off the field. You just won't be able to.”
Rocker knows he still has room to improve. Pass protection remains a work in progress. He’s gotten bigger, recently checking in at 202 pounds, up from about 190 in spring. He said he knows all the plays in Fisch’s dense playbook.
“At this point I feel like I'm good,” Rocker said. “I honestly just need to get on the field and get that in-game experience.”
Young still learning
One “freshman” who could crack the starting lineup is safety Jaydin Young. His freshman status is a technicality, though; he played in four of five games last season, which the NCAA decided not to count toward anyone’s eligibility because of the pandemic.
But Young still sees himself as a rookie.
“I still have a lot of things to learn,” he said.
Young came to Arizona as a priority walk-on from Peoria Centennial High School. He ascended to the first unit in spring and hasn’t yielded any ground. But he isn’t assuming anything.
“It isn’t too much of a confidence boost, because there's still people behind you trying to take your spot,” Young said. “I just go to work every day like I'm still a ‘three.’ ”
Young was referring to the third team, not his new number. He has switched from No. 37 to No. 3, which he wore in high school. Don’t read too much into it.
“It's the same thing,” Young said. “They could give me 99 — I'm gonna still go out there and do my job.”
‘I’m an analytics guy’
UA defensive coordinator Don Brown just turned 66 years old. He knows he has a reputation for being “old school.”
So it came as something of a surprise to hear him say this: “I’m an analytics guy.”
Brown said he and his staff “analytically look at every call” after every practice to determine what’s working and what isn’t. If a play falls into the latter category, “you might as well take that one and throw it over your shoulder,” Brown said.
“We're trying to find out what are we operating well in and what do we need improvements in,” he said. “That's really what you're trying to do — just give your guys a working menu.”
Fisch said he believes advanced stats can help inform in-game decisions — whether to go for it on fourth down or attempt a 2-point conversion. The program hired an intern who’s a statistics major to help sort some of that out.
“I believe in it,” Fisch said. “But I don't live and die by it.”
Extra points
- The Wildcats were scheduled to practice in pads for the first time Sunday night. They will practice Monday evening as well before taking Tuesday off.
- Former UA cornerback Lorenzo Burns was claimed on waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars after being released by the Cardinals on Saturday. Burns joined the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent earlier in the offseason.
