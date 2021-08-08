Arizona freshman RB Stevie Rocker out to prove hot start wasn’t just spring fling

The Arizona Wildcats are just a few days into training camp. Much can change and undoubtedly will.

But if the early going is any indication, it appears that Jedd Fisch and his staff will lean on veterans and bring freshmen along slowly. Arizona invested heavily in the NCAA transfer portal, and Fisch understands the need for a quick turnaround with the Wildcats riding a program-record 12-game losing streak.

If anyone can buck that trend, it might be freshman tailback Stevie Rocker Jr. Rocker has the advantage of having participated in spring practice, where he made a favorable first impression. The Canyon del Oro High School product looked like a future star. When that future will arrive remains unclear.

Michael Wiley, who missed a chunk of spring because of injury, and Drake Anderson took most of the first-team reps at tailback during the first two practices of camp. The rotation might expand beyond two backs, especially if/when injuries hit. But Rocker will have to keep impressing and progressing to join that mix.

Heeding the advice of Wiley, Anderson and the other vets in a deep, talent running back room, Rocker tries not to think about it too much.