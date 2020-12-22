 Skip to main content
Arizona freshman receiver Ma'Jon Wright enters transfer portal

University of Arizona vs Arizona State

Arizona wide receiver Ma'jon Wright (18) gets hemmed in Arizona State defensive back Kejuan Markham (12), left, and Arizona State linebacker Caleb McCullough (22) in the second quarter of their Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., December 11, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Another promising offensive player left the Arizona Wildcats after the dismissal of head coach Kevin Sumlin. Freshman wide receiver Ma'Jon Wright officially entered the NCAA transfer portal after one season at the UA. 

Wright confirmed his decision to transfer with the Star on Tuesday, which was first reported by Rivals

Wright is the fourth wide receiver to leave Arizona since the UA parted ways with Sumlin on Dec. 12, joining Boobie Curry and Tucson natives Jamarye Joiner and Stanley Berryhill. Quarterback Grant Gunnell also transferred from the program in the wake of Sumlin's firing. 

Arizona wide receiver Ma'jon Wright (18) brings down a catch over USC cornerback Chris Steele (8) in the third quarter of their Pac 12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., November 14, 2020.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 197-pound Wright, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida native, finished second on the team with 176 yards on 15 catches and a touchdown in 2020. His top performance as a Wildcat came in the 70-7 Territorial Cup beatdown against Arizona State, when Wright caught eight passes for 85 yards. 

Wright, the younger brother of former NFL defensive back Major Wright, was rated as a three-star prospect in Arizona's 2020 recruiting class. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

