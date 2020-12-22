Arizona freshman receiver Ma'Jon Wright enters transfer portal

Another promising offensive player left the Arizona Wildcats after the dismissal of head coach Kevin Sumlin. Freshman wide receiver Ma'Jon Wright officially entered the NCAA transfer portal after one season at the UA.

Wright confirmed his decision to transfer with the Star on Tuesday, which was first reported by Rivals.

Wright is the fourth wide receiver to leave Arizona since the UA parted ways with Sumlin on Dec. 12, joining Boobie Curry and Tucson natives Jamarye Joiner and Stanley Berryhill. Quarterback Grant Gunnell also transferred from the program in the wake of Sumlin's firing.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 197-pound Wright, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida native, finished second on the team with 176 yards on 15 catches and a touchdown in 2020. His top performance as a Wildcat came in the 70-7 Territorial Cup beatdown against Arizona State, when Wright caught eight passes for 85 yards.

Wright, the younger brother of former NFL defensive back Major Wright, was rated as a three-star prospect in Arizona's 2020 recruiting class.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

