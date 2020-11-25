Arizona freshmen CBs Edric Whitley, Khary Crump no longer with Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats freshmen cornerbacks Edric Whitley and Khary Crump Jr. have stepped away from the UA after just two games into the 2020 season.

Whitley announced on Twitter that he will to enter the transfer portal, while Crump is no longer with the program for unspecified reasons.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 144-pound Whitley, a Pflugerville, Texas native, was rated by national recruiting websites as a three-star recruit, and was a member of Arizona's '20 recruiting class. Whitley committed to the UA over UNLV, Miami, Ole Miss, Sam Houston State and Texas Southern.

The 5-11, 164-pound Crump, a Los Angeles-area native, was also a three-star recruit in Arizona's 2020 recruiting class, and opted to play at the UA over Oregon, Oregon State, Utah State and BYU.

Crump and Whitley didn't appear in any games this season for the Wildcats.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.