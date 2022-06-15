Arizona gets commitment from DL Julian Savaiinaea, younger brother of current Wildcat

The Arizona-Hawaii connection continues to grow.

The Wildcats on Wednesday landed their third commitment for the class of 2023 from America’s 50th state – defensive lineman Julian Savaiinaea of St. Louis High School in Honolulu.

If the name sounds familiar, it should: Julian is the younger brother of offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, who enrolled at Arizona in January and is likely to start as a true freshman.

Julian Savaiinaea plays on the other side of the ball. He is listed at 6-3, 241 pounds, and is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He also holds offers from Hawaii, San Diego State and San Jose State.

Savaiinaea joins athlete Gavin Hunter and linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue as the third Hawaiian in the Wildcats’ 2023 class, which now has 14 members and is ranked 30th nationally by 247Sports.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.