Arizona great Sean Harris’ advice to current Cats: ‘Keep working, keep plugging and stay together’

The defense played well in the second half vs. UCLA. What did you take from that?

A: “If you look at their schedule, they’ve played some really tough teams. ... But it only makes you better, going through adversity. I went through it my (redshirt) freshman year. We played Washington up at Washington. They ended up being (co-national champions). We lost like 55-3 (actual score: 54-0). The next week, we played UCLA, lose (54-14).

“I’ve been in (Jalen’s) shoes. It is not fun, but you learn, you build and you get better. It can break you or it can make you, depending on what you’re made of.”

What would be your No. 1 piece of advice for the current Wildcats?

A: “The main thing is, they gotta stick together. I’ve been a part of great teams; I’ve been a part of losing teams. The first thing losing teams do, they place blame on everybody else. People start jumping ship. The great teams, they may not be great now, but they hang in there, they stick together, and it turns around really quick.