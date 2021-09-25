Arizona hangs with No. 3 Oregon but can’t finish the deal, suffering 16th straight loss

The UA defense stiffened after a rocky start, producing a safety that allowed the Wildcats to creep within striking distance.

None of it mattered in the end; Arizona still finished on the wrong side of the scoreboard for the 16th straight time. But for a program desperately searching for something positive, the Wildcats’ performance through three-plus quarters at least provided a hint of what they’re capable of.

Trailing 24-10 at halftime, the Wildcats got the ball to start the third quarter and did what they did for most of the first half — methodically advance it downfield.

They also made a familiar mistake. McCloud threw his second red-zone interception of the game.

The only good news was that the interceptor, Verone McKinley III, stepped out at the 2-yard line. Three plays later, Mo Diallo sacked Anthony Brown in the end zone for a safety. It was Diallo’s first snap of the night after he sat out the first half because of a targeting foul last week. It was the Wildcats’ second sack of the season – the first time they’ve had two since 2018.

Aided by a pair of penalties, Arizona cut Oregon’s lead to 24-19 on Drake Anderson’s 1-yard dive.