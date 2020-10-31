Arizona has beefed up lines, reshaped roster under Kevin Sumlin; will wins follow?

Because of transfers and injuries, Arizona has only six scholarship players to man the four linebacker spots in the base defense. The anchors are senior Anthony Pandy, who’s moving to the middle after notching a career-high 66 tackles last season; and redshirt junior Jalen Harris, who has bulked up to 260 pounds after recording seven sacks over the past two seasons. Contributions will be needed inside from sophomore Derrion Clark, a special-teams ace in 2019, and impressively built freshman Derick Mourning (6-3, 229); and outside from redshirt freshman Kwabena Watson and redshirt sophomore Issaiah Johnson, who are both learning new positions. Walk-ons will factor in at linebacker as well; the Wildcats couldn’t form a two-deep without them.

Senior cornerback Lorenzo Burns is the undisputed leader of the secondary. The fifth-year vet has nine career interceptions among 34 passes defensed. His sidekick is rising sophomore Christian Roland-Wallace, who had an inconsistent freshman year but has all the tools to be a star. Roland-Wallace had 37 tackles, six passes defensed and one interception last season.