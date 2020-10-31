 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona has beefed up lines, reshaped roster under Kevin Sumlin; will wins follow?
editor's pick top story

Arizona has beefed up lines, reshaped roster under Kevin Sumlin; will wins follow?

QB Grant Gunnell leads Wildcats offense that might have to carry undermanned defense

Arizona’s offensive linemen run through a drill during an Oct. 16 practice at Arizona Stadium. The UA has bulked up on both lines, but lacks depth at linebacker as it heads into Kevin Sumlin’s third season.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Kevin Sumlin and his staff have been working to transform the Arizona Wildcats’ roster. Whether they’ll be around to see the fruits of their labor remains to be seen.

Unofficially, Arizona has 74 scholarship players who conceivably could play at some point this season. Sumlin’s staff brought in 46 of them. He was hired in January 2018.

The Wildcats have 27 scholarship offensive and defensive linemen. Only seven are holdovers from the Rich Rodriguez regime.

Sumlin identified deficits within the roster and has moved to address them. Unfortunately, that process takes time. The on-field results have been underwhelming.

Sumlin takes a 9-15 record into this delayed, truncated Year 3. The Wildcats failed to qualify for a bowl game in Sumlin’s first two seasons after going to five in six years under Rodriguez, and are riding a seven-game losing streak.

If there’s cause for optimism, it lies in the promising young players who have arrived on campus in recent recruiting classes.

Besides the aforementioned linemen, Arizona has potential breakout candidates at quarterback, running back, receiver and elsewhere. The Wildcats also have a new staff and scheme on defense.

With the season finally about to begin, here’s a closer look at the 2020 UA roster:

Offense

After vacillating between two quarterbacks last season, offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone is building this year’s unit around sophomore Grant Gunnell. A 6-foot-6-inch, pocket-style passer, Gunnell posted an impressive stat line as a freshman: nine touchdowns, one interception and a 65.2% completion rate in eight games, including three starts. He improved his footwork and arm strength during the extended offseason and will benefit from greater offensive cohesion.

However, he won’t catch opponents by surprise in Year 2.

Even with the departure of graduate transfer Brenden Schooler, Gunnell should have plenty of premium targets. Redshirt sophomore Jamarye Joiner has breakout potential after leading the team with 552 receiving yards last year, his first as a wideout following his preseason switch from quarterback. Last season’s leading receiver, redshirt junior Brian Casteel (45-397-3), also returns. So does Gunnell’s former high school teammate, Boobie Curry, who is expected to have a significant role after being slowed by injury as a freshman.

Arizona will continue to rotate at receiver, and Gunnell repeatedly has said he sees no drop-off from one group to the next.

The battle for playing time is even more intense at running back, where Arizona goes five-deep.

Two leaders emerged in fall camp: senior Gary Brightwell and sophomore Michael Wiley. Brightwell bided his time behind J.J. Taylor the past two years, rushing for 915 yards and averaging nearly 6 yards per attempt. Sumlin recently called Brightwell a “complete player.” Sumlin noted Wiley’s bulked-up physique. The 5-foot-11-inch Houston product has added 16 pounds to his frame, going from 186 to 202. He’s running with more authority after averaging 5.5 yards per touch as a freshman.

Gary Brightwell, running the gauntlet while working on his ball security during practice, is expected to be one of Arizona’s top running backs in 2020.

The offensive line looks respectable on paper and should benefit from Gunnell’s pocket awareness and quick delivery. Two full-time starters return: Donovan Laie, who’s moving from left tackle to left guard, and center Josh McCauley. Laie will team with sophomore Jordan Morgan to give Arizona two long, athletic blockers on the left side of the line.

McCauley suffered a knee injury early in fall camp, putting his status for the opener in doubt. Fifth-year senior Steven Bailey likely would take his place.

The projected starters on the right side, Robert Congel and Paiton Fears, combined for 15 starts last season.

Defense

Defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads brings decades of experience and a new base look to a unit that was among the league’s worst in 2019.

Paul Rhoads takes over a defense that hasn’t been good in a long time. The Wildcats haven’t finished higher than ninth in the Pac-12 in points allowed or yards allowed in any of the past five seasons. Rhoads thought he’d have seniors Colin Schooler, Tony Fields II and Scottie Young Jr. to help facilitate the transition to his 3-4 scheme, but all three transferred, leaving holes and question marks at linebacker and safety.

Arizona did beef up its defensive line and will need that unit to perform well to take pressure off a thin, inexperienced linebacking corps. The Wildcats added graduate transfers Aaron Blackwell (New Mexico) and Roy Lopez (New Mexico State), and the two big, strong veterans are expected to play a sizable role. They join a group that returns two 300-plus-pound junior-college transfers in Trevon Mason and Myles Tapusua, who combined for eight tackles for losses last season; and two more 300-pounders in sophomore Kyon Barrs and redshirt sophomore Mykee Irving.

Defensive lineman Myles Tapusoa is expected to contribute to a position group with big-time size.

Because of transfers and injuries, Arizona has only six scholarship players to man the four linebacker spots in the base defense. The anchors are senior Anthony Pandy, who’s moving to the middle after notching a career-high 66 tackles last season; and redshirt junior Jalen Harris, who has bulked up to 260 pounds after recording seven sacks over the past two seasons. Contributions will be needed inside from sophomore Derrion Clark, a special-teams ace in 2019, and impressively built freshman Derick Mourning (6-3, 229); and outside from redshirt freshman Kwabena Watson and redshirt sophomore Issaiah Johnson, who are both learning new positions. Walk-ons will factor in at linebacker as well; the Wildcats couldn’t form a two-deep without them.

Senior cornerback Lorenzo Burns is the undisputed leader of the secondary. The fifth-year vet has nine career interceptions among 34 passes defensed. His sidekick is rising sophomore Christian Roland-Wallace, who had an inconsistent freshman year but has all the tools to be a star. Roland-Wallace had 37 tackles, six passes defensed and one interception last season.

Junior Christian Young appears to be a perfect fit for the strong safety position in Rhoads’ defense. Young is big (6-2, 206) and physical but needs to prove he can play as well in space as he does in the box. Young’s likely companion at free safety is redshirt junior Rhedi Short, who has yet to play a game at Arizona but appears to have emerged under the new defensive staff. Backups Jaxen Turner and Jarrius Wallace are capable as well.

Turner, a sophomore, showed promise as a freshman before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Wallace, a senior, has appeared in 36 games, accumulating 99 tackles, seven passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Special teams

The Wildcats are seeking consistency and improvement from their specialists.

Senior kicker Lucas Havrisik has a powerful leg and regularly boots the ball into the end zone on kickoffs.

But a player of his ability shouldn’t have a career success rate of less than 60% on field goals.

Lucas Havrisik has a career success rate of less than 60% on field goals. The senior will need to improve to hold off Jacob Meeker-Hackett.

Punter Kyle Ostendorp managed a 39.7-yard average as a freshman, but you never knew what you’d get from one attempt to the next.

He faced competition in camp from transfer Jacob Meeker-Hackett, a product of Cienega High School.

Long and short snaps will be handled by sophomore Seth MacKellar, whom the team recently awarded a scholarship.

Joiner has the look of a natural punt returner and could be in the kickoff-return mix as well.

Others who could return punts and/or kicks include Casteel, Wiley, Roland-Wallace and speedy senior receiver Tayvian Cunningham, who returned six kickoffs for touchdowns in junior college.

Arizona's 2020 roster

0/Gary Brightwell RB 6-1 218 Sr. Chester, Pa. (St. Frances Academy)

1/Drew Dixon WR 6-3 198 R-Jr. Tucson (Sabino HS)

2/Lorenzo Burns DB 5-11 175 R-Sr. Murrieta, Calif. (Linfield Christian HS)

2/Boobie Curry WR 6-2 203 So. Houston, Texas (St. Pius X HS)

3/Jarrius Wallace DB 6-1 185 R-Sr. Villa, La. (John Ehret HS)

3/Jalen Johnson WR 6-2 224 So. Corona, Calif. (Roosevelt HS)

4/Rhett Rodriguez QB 6-0 186 R-Jr. Tucson (Catalina Foothills HS)

4/Christian Roland-Wallace DB 5-11 202 So. Palmdale, Calif. (William J Knight HS)

5/Brian Casteel WR 6-0 185 R-Jr. Pasadena, Calif. (Charter Oak HS)

5/Christian Young DB 6-2 206 Jr. Houston, Texas (Foster HS)

6/Michael Wiley RB 5-11 202 So. Houston, Texas (Strake Jesuit HS)

7/Jaden Mitchell WR 5-9 175 R-Fr. Las Vegas, Nev. (Desert Pines HS)

8/Anthony Pandy LB 6-1 222 Sr. Carson, Calif. (Narbonne HS)

8/Frank Brown Jr. RB 6-0 200 Fr. Houston, Texas (Sterling HS)

9/Tre Adams WR 6-4 195 R-So. Frisco, Texas (Wakeland HS)

10/Jamarye Joiner WR 6-1 214 R-So. Tucson (Cienega HS)

10/Jabar Triplett LB 6-1 226 Fr. Baton Rouge, La. (Southern University Lab School)

11/Tayvian Cunningham WR 5-10 174 Sr. Vacaville, Calif. (Wood HS / Sacramento City CC)

11/Edric Whitley DB 5-11 144 Fr. Pflugerville, Texas (Weiss HS)

12/JB Brown DE 6-3 267 Sr. Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Poly HS)

12/Kevin Doyle QB 6-4 211 R-So. Washington D.C. (St. John's College HS)

13/Luke Ashworth QB 6-1 200 R-So. Phoenix (Arcadia HS)

13/Isaiah Mays DB 6-1 190 Jr. Berkeley, Calif. (Berkeley HS / City College of San Francisco)

14/Dyelan Miller WR 6-2 192 Fr. Glendale (Centennial HS)

15/McKenzie Barnes DB 6-2 203 Jr. Fresno, Calif. (Edison HS)

15/Will Plummer QB 6-1 208 Fr. Gilbert (Gilbert HS)

16/Thomas Reid III WR 6-2 203 R-Sr. Chesapeake, Va. (Radford HS)

16/Cameron Fietz QB 6-1 193 R-Jr. Calgary, Alberta  (Holy Trinity Academy / University of British Columbia)

17/Grant Gunnell QB 6-6 228 So. The Woodlands, Texas (St. Pius X HS)

17/Regen Terry DL 6-4 289 Fr. Florence (Florence HS)

18/Derick Mourning LB 6-3 229 Fr. Katy, Texas (Paetow HS)

18/Ma'jon Wright WR 6-2 197 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons HS)

19/Kyle Ostendorp P 6-1 215 So. Phoenix (Desert Vista HS)

19/Kwabena Watson LB 6-2 230 R-Fr. Fresno, Calif.  (Edison HS)

20/Darrius "Bam" Smith RB 5-9 176 R-So. Houston, Texas (Dawson HS)

20/Khary Crump DB 5-11 164 Fr. Culver City, Calif. (Culver City HS)

21/Jaxen Turner DB 6-1 198 So. Moreno Valley, Calif. (Rancho Verde HS)

21/Jalen John RB 5-11 222 Fr. Portland, Ore.  (Lakeridge HS)

23/Malik Hausman DB 6-0 170 R-Jr. Las Vegas, Nev.  (Bishop Gorman HS)

24/Rhedi Short DB 6-1 194 R-Jr. Los Angeles, Calif.  (Cathedral HS)

25/Bobby Wolfe DB 6-1 170 So. Houston, Texas  (Madison HS)

25/Valen Jones WR 6-0 164 Fr. College Station, Texas (A&M Consolidated HS)

26/Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa DL 6-3 254 R-Fr. Pago Pago, American Samoa  (Leone HS)

27/Derrion Clark LB 6-1 202 So. Dallas, Texas (South Oak Cliff HS)

28/Nazar Bombata RB 6-0 206 R-So. Los Angeles, Calif. (Bishop Alemany HS)

29/Jashon Butler WR 5-9 187 R-So. Lynwood, Wash. (Meadowdale HS)

29/Donte Bowers Jr. DB 5-10 163 Fr. Rialto, Calif. (Liberty HS)

30/Quinn Sullivan DB 5-11 184 So. Bellevue, Wash. (IMG Academy)

31/Trey Cartledge DB 6-0 170 Fr. Scottsdale (Notre Dame Prep)

32/Jacob Meeker-Hackett P/WR 6-0 206 R-Sr. Tucson (Cienega HS / Texas State University)

32/Calib McRae LB 6-1 246 So. Tucson (Mountain View HS)

33/Nathan Tilford RB 6-2 196 R-Jr. Fontana, Calif.  (Colony HS)

33/Tyler Loop K 6-0 164 Fr. Lucas, Texas  (Lovejoy HS)

34/John Burton RB 5-11 216 R-Fr. West Hills, Calif. (Chaminade College Prep)

34/Treydan Stukes DB 6-0 168 Fr. Litchfield Park (Millennium HS)

35/Adama Fall DB 6-3 200 Fr. Simi Valley, Calif.  (Simi Valley HS)

36/RJ Edwards DB 6-1 198 Fr. Las Vegas (Coronado HS)

37/Jaydin Young DB 6-0 182 Fr. Peoria (Centennial HS)

38/Dante Smith LB 5-10 220 R-So. Round Rock, Texas (Stony Point HS)

39/Kameron Hawkins LS 5-11 227 Fr. Victorville, Calif. (Orange Lutheran HS)

40/Dante Diaz-Infante DE 6-1 262 Sr. Phoenix (Brophy College Prep / Phoenix CC)

41/Mike Saliba LB 6-0 188 Fr. Dedham, Mass.  (Xaverian Brothers High School / The Loomis Chaffee School)

42/Connor Hutchings TE/OL 6-4 232 Sr. Phoenix (Pinnacle HS / Phoenix CC)

42/Jeremiah Fletcher LB 5-11 203 Fr. San Diego, Calif. (Helix HS)

43/Lucas Havrisik K 6-2 184 Sr. Riverside, Calif.  (Norco HS)

44/Shontrail Key DL 6-4 248 Fr. Chicago, Ill.  (Morgan Park HS)

45/Issaiah Johnson DE 6-1 242 R-So. Victorville, Calif.  (Los Alamitos HS)

46/Jack Koceman TE 6-4 247 R-So. Santa Barbara, Calif.  (Santa Barbara HS)

46/Thor Canales LB 6-3 224 Fr. Plano, Texas / (Mountain Pointe HS)

47/Rourke Freeburg LB 6-2 204 R-Jr. Scottsdale (Desert Mountain HS)

48/Parker Henley LB 5-11 225 R-Jr. Chandler (Chandler HS)

49/Jalen Harris LB 6-5 258 R-Jr. Mesa (Desert Ridge HS)

50/Josh McCauley OL 6-4 284 R-Sr. Mesa (Red Mountain HS)

51/Roy Lopez DL 6-2 318 Gr. Tempe (Mesquite HS / New Mexico State)

52/Aaron Blackwell DL 6-3 293 Gr. Peoria (Liberty HS / Mesa CC/New Mexico)

54/Matthew Stefanski Jr. OL 6-4 326 Jr. Frankfort, Mich. (Frankfort HS / Grand Valley State)

55/Jamari Williams OL 6-3 298 R-Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons HS)

55/Chandler Kelly DL 6-2 216 So. Chandler (Basha HS)

56/Josh Donovan OL 6-5 317 R-Jr. College Station, Texas (College Station HS / Trinity Valley CC)

58/Nahe Sulunga DL 6-3 249 R-So. Inglewood, Calif. (Calabasas HS)

58/Sam Langi OL 6-5 329 Jr. San Francisco, Calif.  (El Camino HS / College of San Mateo)

60/Mykee Irving DL 6-3 320 R-So. Calabasas, Calif. (Calabasas HS)

62/Jacob Bracamonte OL 6-3 298 Fr. Tucson (Tucson High)

63/Steven Bailey OL 6-3 314 R-Sr. Litchfield Park (Peoria Centennial HS / Glendale CC)

64/Seth MacKellar LS 5-11 204 So. San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (J Serra Catholic HS)

65/Leif Magnuson OL 6-4 284 Fr. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (Bethlehem Catholic HS)

66/Robert Congel OL 6-4 321 R-Jr. Greenwood Village, Colo. (IMG Academy / Texas A&M)

67/David Watson OL 6-5 301 R-So. Tucson (Amphitheater HS)

71/Darrell Branch OL 6-2 319 Fr. Gilbert (Higley HS)

72/Edgar Burrola OL 6-6 305 R-Jr. Las Vegas, Nev. (Desert Pines HS)

73/Woody Jean OL 6-4 314 Fr. Deerfield Beach, Fla. (Deerfield Beach HS)

74/Paiton Fears OL 6-5 316 R-Jr. Mascotte, Fla.  (Lake Minneola HS / Hutchinson CC)

75/Josh Baker OL 6-3 285 Fr. Eureka, Mo. (Eureka HS)

76/Anthony Patt OL 6-4 280 Fr. San Marcos, Calif. (San Marcos HS)

77/Jordan Morgan OL 6-5 310 So. Marana (Marana HS)

78/Donovan Laie OL 6-5 325 Jr. Oceanside, Calif. (Oceanside HS)

79/Tyson Gardner OL 6-4 284 R-Jr. Queen Creek (Queen Creek High School)

80/Nathan Halsell K 6-1 195 R-Fr. Santa Maria, Calif.  (St. Joseph HS)

81/Jalen Cochran DE 6-4 270 R-Sr. Plymouth, Mich. (Canton HS)

81/Bryce Wolma TE 6-4 239 Sr. Saline, Mich. (Saline HS)

82/Zach Williams TE 6-3 223 R-So. Johns Creek, Ga. (Johns Creek HS)

84/Tristen D'Angelo TE 6-3 196 Jr. Anthem (Boulder Creek HS / Scottsdale CC)

85/Roberto Miranda WR 6-2 227 Fr. Berlin, Germany (Schul-end Leistungssportzentrum)

86/Stanley Berryhill III WR 5-10 177 R-Jr. Tucson (Orange Lutheran HS)

87/Stacey Marshall TE 6-5 238 Jr. Montgomery, Ala. (Lanier HS / Hutchinson CC)

90/Trevon Mason DL 6-5 305 Sr. Arlington, Texas  (Sam Houston HS / Navarro College)

92/Kyon Barrs DT 6-2 304 So. Murrieta, Calif.  (Murrieta Mesa HS)

93/Ugochukwu Nosike DL 6-3 280 Fr. South Holland, Ill. (Thornwood HS / Midwest Prep Academy)

94/Dion Wilson Jr. DL 6-4 276 Fr. Perris, Calif.  (Orange Vista HS)

95/Paris Shand DL 6-5 272 Fr. Toronto, Ontario  (The Loomis Chaffee School)

97/Naz Higgins DT 6-3 285 So. Stroudsburg, Penn. (The Hill School)

99/Myles Tapusoa DL 6-1 345 Sr. Rose Park, Utah (West HS / Eastern Arizona CC)

Arizona's 2020 schedule

Time and television are TBA, unless noted:

Date/Opponent/Time (TV)

Nov. 7/ at Utah/2 p.m. (ESPNU)

Nov. 14/USC

Nov. 21/at Washington

Nov. 28/at UCLA

Dec. 5/COLORADO

Dec. 11 (Friday)/ ARIZONA STATE, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 18/19/TBA

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five players who could be the Arizona Wildcats' MVP this season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News