Arizona has five new coaches, some of whom are part of the 'gray-haired mafia.' Get to know them.

Editor’s note: The Star is counting down the best players, biggest questions and most interesting facts about the Arizona Wildcats, who open their season Nov. 7 at Utah.

During spring drills, Arizona offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone jokingly called the Wildcats’ new defensive coaching staff the “gray-haired mafia.”

After all, new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads is 53 years old. Outside linebackers coach Andy Buh is 47, as is defensive backs coach Greg Burns. And Stan Eggen, the Wildcats’ defensive line coach, is 67.

The group is tasked with turning around a UA defense that finished last in the Pac-12 in points allowed per game, yards allowed per game and sacks last season. The poor performance led to the midseason firing of defensive coordinator Marcel Yates and linebackers coach John Rushing and the Week 12 canning of defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei. Running backs coach and former NFL star DeMarco Murray left for Oklahoma in January. In March, cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin left the program to join Karl Dorrell’s staff at Colorado.

Arizona’s staff has a lot of new faces heading into the Nov. 7 opener at Utah. Here’s a fun fact about each new coach:

Paul Rhoads, defensive coordinator