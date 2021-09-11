Arizona has no answers vs. San Diego State; Wildcats’ losing streak hits 14 games

Every unit bore some of the blame. The offense — which found a rhythm in the second half of a promising but ultimately unsuccessful season opener vs. BYU — couldn’t get anything going. The defense, which played mostly sound football in Week 1, yielded multiple chunk plays. The special teams surrendered a blocked punt, which the Aztecs returned for a touchdown.

At least the ZonaZoo was full at kickoff. Not so much in the second half, despite the promise of free Chick-fil-A sandwiches.

San Diego State quarterback Jordon Brookshire, who completed only 6 of 19 passes for 76 yards in SDSU’s opener vs. New Mexico State, went 9 of 11 for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He was barely asked to throw in the second (three attempts).

Tight end Daniel Bellinger had three catches for 113 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half. His 73-yard reception on SDSU’s second series set up a score. Tailback Greg Bell had 102 of his 125 rushing yards in the opening 30 minutes.

Cruz started and played into the third quarter. He passed for only 70 yards after amassing 336 in Week 1. His final attempt resulted in an interception.