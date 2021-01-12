Arizona hires Alabama's Tyler Owens to be Wildcats' head strength coach

The Arizona Wildcats have hired a strength coach with a championship pedigree.

Tyler Owens, formerly an assistant strength coach at Alabama, has been named the UA’s head strength-and-conditioning coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Owens helped the Crimson Tide win the national championship Monday night – its sixth under Nick Saban in the past 12 seasons.

Owens was a walk-on linebacker for Alabama from 2011-15 before joining the strength staff, meaning he’s been a part of five of those titles.

"Tyler's pedigree speaks for itself," UA coach Jedd Fisch said in a news release. "He has spent his entire playing and coaching career at the University of Alabama, won game after game, and been an integral part of every aspect of their program.

"We cannot wait for Coach Owens to join us here in the desert, and we welcome his championship attitude, championship work ethic and championship culture. We are all looking forward to our team getting bigger, stronger and faster."