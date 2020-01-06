Arizona hires Stan Eggen as defensive line coach; past pupils include Von Miller, Michael Bennett

Sumlin still needs to hire another assistant on the defensive side of the ball. If Rhoads coaches linebackers, as he intimated at his introductory news conference, the final hire likely would coach safeties.

Sumlin dismissed three assistants during the 2019 season: defensive coordinator Marcel Yates, linebackers coach John Rushing and defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei. Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin was the lone defensive assistant to be retained.

Arizona finished last in the Pac-12 in points allowed and total defense. The Wildcats also had the fewest sacks in the league. The hope is that Rhoads and Eggen can get the most out of some talented front-seven defenders who didn’t play up to their potential this past season.

“I want to thank Coach Sumlin and (Rhoads) for the opportunity to become a part of the Arizona football family,” Eggen said. “I can’t wait to get started immediately, representing such a great institution and getting to know our student-athletes. Tina (Eggen's wife) and I are excited to be able to make our home in the Tucson community.”