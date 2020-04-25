Arizona is lone Pac-12 school to get shut out in NFL draft; J.J. Taylor, Jace Whittaker set to sign as free agents

It’s impossible to say how much the cancellation of Arizona’s pro day hurt the Wildcats’ 2020 prospects, but it definitely didn’t help. UA pro day had been scheduled for March 17, a few days after the sports world shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tate surely would have benefited from a pro day. Unlike Taylor and Whittaker, Tate wasn’t invited to a postseason all-star game or the NFL scouting combine.

Tate spent much of his pre-draft prep working with former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb after an erratic career at Arizona. Tate had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2017 but struggled with injuries and the adjustment to a new coaching staff the following two seasons.

Tate might have had a better chance of being drafted had he been willing to try another position such as wide receiver. As an NFC area scout told NFL.com: “On paper he’s an easy position-switch candidate, but I doubt it happens.”

Kevin Sumlin took over as Arizona’s coach in January 2018, so it’s unfair to blame him and his staff for the Wildcats’ dearth of draftees; none of the high school players Sumlin has recruited has been eligible for the draft yet.